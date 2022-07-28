Technical Support Manager – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a Technical Support Manager to join operational technology in Midrand.

Role Objective: Managing support case loads amongst the team, meeting with customers in resolving support queries. Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering or IT

BSC Electronic Engineering/BSC Computer Science

Experience required:

Function related experience: 3 years

Leading teams: 3 years

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Managing support case loads amongst the team

Meeting with customers in resolving support queries

Meeting with team to understand any risk that might arise

Meeting with the Level 2 team to manage cases that have been escalated

Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features

Provide team with technical advice to queries where assistance is required

Deliver training on respective product sets within AVEVA portfolio

Assist with Marketing activities where required

Manage Systems

Maintain relevant ISO procedures

Ensure contribution to the knowledge base

Manage and own Recruitment, coaching and performance monitoring

