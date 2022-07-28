Technical Support Manager – Gauteng

The Role: We are looking for a Technical Support Manager to join operational technology in Midrand.
Role Objective: Managing support case loads amongst the team, meeting with customers in resolving support queries. Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Diploma in Engineering or IT
- BSC Electronic Engineering/BSC Computer Science
Experience required:
- Function related experience: 3 years
- Leading teams: 3 years
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Managing support case loads amongst the team
- Meeting with customers in resolving support queries
- Meeting with team to understand any risk that might arise
- Meeting with the Level 2 team to manage cases that have been escalated
- Ensure team is up to date with certifications and product technical features
- Provide team with technical advice to queries where assistance is required
- Deliver training on respective product sets within AVEVA portfolio
- Assist with Marketing activities where required
- Manage Systems
- Maintain relevant ISO procedures
- Ensure contribution to the knowledge base
- Manage and own Recruitment, coaching and performance monitoring