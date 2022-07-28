TUT Solar Team take Ilanga Cup

Red Star Raceway was the scene of celebration as the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Solar Team emerged victorious and were crowned champions of the 2022 Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge. The team racked-up 390 kilometres during the eight-hour long endurance challenge using Bridgestone solar tyres.

They managed to do 93 laps, racking up an average of 48km per hour – with a maximum speed of 101 km per hour. This included a mandatory stop of five minutes every time they swapped drivers.

“The Ilanga Cup was a great event to test Sunchaser 4 to its limits and it was an honour to connect with other solar car teams in preparation for the 2022 Sasol Solar Challenge,” say TUT Solar Team managers. “We are really looking forward to the next event and encourage young and old to become a part of the e-mobility community.”

The event was sponsored by Bridgestone Southern Africa, a multinational brand and pioneer in energy efficient tyre technology.

With its focus in developing new solar car teams and growing existing teams in the Southern Africa region, the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge also aims to spread the awareness of renewable energy even further as it continues to drive the innovation of alternative and sustainable energy.

“Conversations on sustainable transportation are in the spotlight and continue to gain momentum. We are excited to partner with companies such as Bridgestone who are striving towards sustainability. We look forward to more successes from this partnership,” says Robert Walker,

director of the Ilanga Cup. “We would also like to congratulate TUT Solar Team for winning the first event of the Ilanga Cup. The weather was not solar car friendly, but the team persevered. We can attribute this success to the STEM technologies which the team developed to endure both the sporting and the weather challenges.”

Shailesh Singh, key account manager: Motorcycle and Motorsport at Bridgestone Southern Africa, adds: “The Ilanga Cup was a fascinating event. It was great to meet and engage with the solar car teams, and also learn more about their STEM technologies, which are developed for real-world challenges.