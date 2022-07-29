We are looking for a highly skiled Applications Developer who will be responsible for the development and maintenance of internal business applications by providing support to the MIS Manager.
Knowledge and experience:
- Development of applications in Microsoft sharepoint,ASP.net, Java and C#
- CRM
- ASMS
- Proven ability deploying custom web parts using microsft windows sharepoint
- Testing of applications,including the development of test scripts
- Building custom work flow using Sharepoint Designer
Key skills:
- Microsoft certification for SQL;Dynamics CRM
- Sharepoint
- Analytical thinking
Qualifications:
- 3 Year Diploma/Advanced Certificate in Information Technology or equivalent (NQF L6)
- 3 Year Information technology related degree(NQF L7) WOULD BE ADDED ADVANTAGE
- 4-6 Years Work experience
- MCSD/MCAD or MCTS or similar certification would be an added advantage
- Additional programming languages would be advantagagous
- 5+ years Application Development on HTML,.Net and C#
- 5+ years using Microsoft- SQL as a backend database
- 5+ years full-stack web application development
- 3+ years on Microsft Sharepoint
- 3+ years on Microsft Power BI(Report and dash development)
- 2+ years on other databases such as Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL
Closing : @12:00 on the 2nd of Agust 2022
Please submit your cv with qualifications before the closing date and time.
Desired Skills:
- problem solving skills.
- Attention to detail
- Adaptability
- Critical Thinking
- Achievement Orientated
- ADO.NET
- ASP
- Visual Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Motor
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma