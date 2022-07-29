Applications Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 29, 2022

We are looking for a highly skiled Applications Developer who will be responsible for the development and maintenance of internal business applications by providing support to the MIS Manager.

Knowledge and experience:

  • Development of applications in Microsoft sharepoint,ASP.net, Java and C#
  • CRM
  • ASMS
  • Proven ability deploying custom web parts using microsft windows sharepoint
  • Testing of applications,including the development of test scripts
  • Building custom work flow using Sharepoint Designer

Key skills:

  • Microsoft certification for SQL;Dynamics CRM
  • Sharepoint
  • Analytical thinking

Qualifications:

  • 3 Year Diploma/Advanced Certificate in Information Technology or equivalent (NQF L6)
  • 3 Year Information technology related degree(NQF L7) WOULD BE ADDED ADVANTAGE
  • 4-6 Years Work experience
  • MCSD/MCAD or MCTS or similar certification would be an added advantage
  • Additional programming languages would be advantagagous
  • 5+ years Application Development on HTML,.Net and C#
  • 5+ years using Microsoft- SQL as a backend database
  • 5+ years full-stack web application development
  • 3+ years on Microsft Sharepoint
  • 3+ years on Microsft Power BI(Report and dash development)
  • 2+ years on other databases such as Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Closing : @12:00 on the 2nd of Agust 2022

Please submit your cv with qualifications before the closing date and time.

Desired Skills:

  • problem solving skills.
  • Attention to detail
  • Adaptability
  • Critical Thinking
  • Achievement Orientated
  • ADO.NET
  • ASP
  • Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Motor
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

