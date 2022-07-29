Applications Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are looking for a highly skiled Applications Developer who will be responsible for the development and maintenance of internal business applications by providing support to the MIS Manager.

Knowledge and experience:

Development of applications in Microsoft sharepoint,ASP.net, Java and C#

CRM

ASMS

Proven ability deploying custom web parts using microsft windows sharepoint

Testing of applications,including the development of test scripts

Building custom work flow using Sharepoint Designer

Key skills:

Microsoft certification for SQL;Dynamics CRM

Sharepoint

Analytical thinking

Qualifications:

3 Year Diploma/Advanced Certificate in Information Technology or equivalent (NQF L6)

3 Year Information technology related degree(NQF L7) WOULD BE ADDED ADVANTAGE

4-6 Years Work experience

MCSD/MCAD or MCTS or similar certification would be an added advantage

Additional programming languages would be advantagagous

5+ years Application Development on HTML,.Net and C#

5+ years using Microsoft- SQL as a backend database

5+ years full-stack web application development

3+ years on Microsft Sharepoint

3+ years on Microsft Power BI(Report and dash development)

2+ years on other databases such as Oracle, PostgreSQL and MySQL

Closing : @12:00 on the 2nd of Agust 2022

Please submit your cv with qualifications before the closing date and time.

Desired Skills:

problem solving skills.

Attention to detail

Adaptability

Critical Thinking

Achievement Orientated

ADO.NET

ASP

Visual Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Motor

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position