Automation Tester

As the INTERMEDIATE AUTOMATION TESTER, you will be responsible for working with the team’s test engineers to develop, optimize, and maintain manual and automated test suites, as well as working with the test lead to analyse and resolve technical and application problems. You will be DESIGNING, setting up, and maintaining automated test frameworks.

Desired Skills:

Jira

.net

Java

C#

SOAP

Restful API

SQL

Selenium

Appium

SDLC

ISTQB

Test automation

Testing Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

MARKET-LEADING FINANCIAL ADVISER FIRM is looking to expand its portfolio to investment management. The company is invested in optimizing processes to create an exceptional customer experience. As one of Africa’s leading wealth management firms, the company aims to grow its market presence by delivering innovative and state-of-the-art digital solutions to its customers.

