Automation Tester

Role Summary: We are looking for a Software Quality Analyst to help us produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Century City or Gauteng

(hybrid working) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As an SQA, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end systems, Selenium or similar and API testing through postman. Basic SQL queries also an advantage. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.

Requirements

South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role

Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field (preferred)

Solid experience of Automation as part of the CI / CD pipeline (mandatory)

Experience as a manual SQA

Familiarity with Agile methodology

Knowledge of Selenium and Cucumber

API testing through Postman

Knowledge of SQL

Familiarity with UI / UX design

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Responsibilities

Work with development team and business analyst to ideate software solutions

Assist with the design of client-side UI

Develop and manage test plans and cases

Testing of the system end to end.

Automation of test cases as appropriate

Check system documentation

Use automation to ensure system is free from regression issues

Desired Skills:

SQA

Testing

Automation

Selenium

Cucumber

API

Agile

Postman

SQL

UI

UX

Test Cases

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position