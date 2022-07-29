Automation Tester

Jul 29, 2022

Role Summary: We are looking for a Software Quality Analyst to help us produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg or Cape Town (hybrid / remote), that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As an SQA, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end systems, Selenium or similar and API testing through postman. Basic SQL queries also an advantage. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.

Requirements

  • South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID
  • Minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field (preferred)
  • Solid experience of Automation as part of the CI / CD pipeline (mandatory)
  • Experience as a manual SQA
  • Familiarity with Agile methodology
  • Experience using automation as part of the CI/CD pipeline
  • Knowledge of Selenium and Cucumber
  • API testing through Postman
  • Knowledge of SQL
  • Familiarity with UI / UX design
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills
  • Great attention to detail
  • Organizational skills
  • An analytical mind

Responsibilities

  • Work with development team and business analyst to ideate software solutions
  • Assist with the design of client-side UI
  • Develop and manage test plans and cases
  • Testing of the system end to end.
  • Automation of test cases as appropriate
  • Check system documentation
  • Use automation to ensure system is free from regression issues

Desired Skills:

  • SQA
  • Testing
  • Automation
  • Selenium
  • Cucumber
  • API
  • Agile
  • Postman
  • SQL
  • UI
  • UX
  • Test Cases

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.

