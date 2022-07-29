Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Role Summary: We are looking for a Software Quality Analyst to help us produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg or Cape Town (hybrid / remote), that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
As an SQA, you should be comfortable around both front-end and back-end systems, Selenium or similar and API testing through postman. Basic SQL queries also an advantage. You should also be a team player with an eye for visual design and utility.
Requirements
- South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in a similar role
- Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field (preferred)
- Solid experience of Automation as part of the CI / CD pipeline (mandatory)
- Experience as a manual SQA
- Familiarity with Agile methodology
- Experience using automation as part of the CI/CD pipeline
- Knowledge of Selenium and Cucumber
- API testing through Postman
- Knowledge of SQL
- Familiarity with UI / UX design
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Great attention to detail
- Organizational skills
- An analytical mind
Responsibilities
- Work with development team and business analyst to ideate software solutions
- Assist with the design of client-side UI
- Develop and manage test plans and cases
- Testing of the system end to end.
- Automation of test cases as appropriate
- Check system documentation
- Use automation to ensure system is free from regression issues
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.