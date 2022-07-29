Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you will be responsible for researching and reviewing our current processes to identify opportunities for improvement. You will also have the opportunity to review use cases from customers and internal teams in order to understand how they work currently and what changes are needed moving forward.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Information Systems, Computer Science or a related field of study or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 5-year experience as a Business Analyst.

Prior experience working in the banking industry preferred.

Requirements

Write, review, revise Use Cases and use cases by a Business analyst (BI) in order to refine future development projects. .

Follow-up on issues related to the requirements process, including testing of deliverables, project scope and changes. .

Review and monitor test results.

Data mapping across multiple source systems and digital channel applications

Ensuring that integration between systems is in place and consumption of specific data based on specified business rules

Ensure alignment between various tech teams for UAT and PRD delivery

Implementation, LCT testing, Country support in PRD as well as training where required

Review of current processes and to-be processes (TOM – Target Operating Model)Write Review Use Cases

Building of testing scenarios and compiling data to be used during testing

Assisting testers during DEV, UAT and LCT

Testing in SITUAT and Post Deployment to PRD

Defect Change Management for the team

Review Training Guide for various stakeholders

Assisting business during UAT, LCT and post implementation

Extracting data and compiling of reports required by business

ComparingRecon data from various systems to ensure alignment

Ensuring alignment between various countries with regards to functionality and Operational processes

Monitoring PRD

PRD Support and Incident management

Working with Technical team as POBA building new channel (backend) using Hadoop, Kafka and Mongo DB to push data to a New Online- and Host channels. (SQL and Python)

Writing specifications with regards to MT[Phone Number Removed]; alignment to swift standards

Writing technical features (with tasks) in Azure

Requirements:

Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business

Strong project management, ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills & communication skills

Understanding of Indices, fundamentals, and analytical data, returns level data etc.

Data analysis – Must have proficiency with SQL, Microsoft Excel

Top Skills & Proficiencies:

Basic python understanding

Writing SQL scripts as to test logic during analysis

Basic understanding of Hadoop and Kafka

