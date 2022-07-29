DevOps Engineer

Our clients vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner of choice on the African continent.

In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, while we take care of their payment needs. We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy. We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Wix, Shopify, Magento and Prestashop, and our modern API allows for custom integrations. We currently enable both enterprise and SME ecommerce in South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, with rapid expansion to more countries on the continent planned.

Ideal Candidates Look Like

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Python.

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambdas, RDS, EKS or ECS.

Infrastructure As Code, specifically Terraform. CloudFormation or Serveless will also be advantageous.

Nice To Haves

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Have worked with other cloud based infrastructure technologies – GCP / AZURE.

Can do some server troubleshooting.

Job Description

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

Tech Stack

Frontend: :react: React, :angular: Angular, :typescript: TypeScript.

Backend: :python: Python, :nodejs: Node, PHP.

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway, GCP, ECS, EKS, ELB

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform, Ansible, Cloudformation.

What sort of things are coming up on our roadmap:

Taking our SSO integration to the next level

Building a single view of our customers using modern data science techniques.

Building a seamless integration for our merchants

Expanding our offering to more African countries

Expanding our payment options

Things We Take Seriously

We value open and empathetic communication across the team and company, each other’s thought processes and have an open forum to collaborate cross-domain.

You say what you do and do what you say. We’re all accountable to each other and our customers, we set expectations and meet them.

Ownership of the work that we do.

We document our approach to scale what we do, soliciting input from the team and ensuring no team member is left behind.

We’re continuously learning to build mastery and become experts at a worldwide level.

