Enterprise Architect

Jul 29, 2022

You can work from anywhere for this Exciting Innovation Team

Solution Architect [Enterprise]

You are a fundi in sofware – understanding from a conceptual persective

Look at code and make recomendations on API integrations
SW `dev process

  • Enterprise Solution Architect;

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

  • Architecture (TOGAF)

  • Knowledge, skills and abilities.

  • Technical Certification

  • Software Development
  • Security [CISSP] ADV
  • Infrastructure and Networking

  • Cloud [AWS or Azure]

  • Preferred education and experience based on requirements that are job-related and consistent with business necessity

  • Responsible for ensuring that Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals
  • Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes
  • Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.
  • Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
  • Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
  • Keeping all parties involved with progress. Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.
  • 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
  • Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.
  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with standards
  • Senior person with strong technical skills
  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions
  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
  • Ensure the client sees as their strategic partner

Desired Skills:

  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Integration Architecture
  • High-level design

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Pension
  • Hybrid Working model

