You can work from anywhere for this Exciting Innovation Team
Solution Architect [Enterprise]
You are a fundi in sofware – understanding from a conceptual persective
Look at code and make recomendations on API integrations
SW `dev process
Enterprise Solution Architect;
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science
- Architecture (TOGAF)
Knowledge, skills and abilities.
Technical Certification
- Software Development
- Security [CISSP] ADV
- Infrastructure and Networking
Cloud [AWS or Azure]
Preferred education and experience based on requirements that are job-related and consistent with business necessity
- Responsible for ensuring that Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals
- Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes
- Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.
- Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
- Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
- Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
- Keeping all parties involved with progress. Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.
- 5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
- Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.
- Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with standards
- Senior person with strong technical skills
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Ensure the client sees as their strategic partner
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- Integration Architecture
- High-level design
About The Employer:
– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension
- Hybrid Working model