Enterprise Architect

You can work from anywhere for this Exciting Innovation Team

Solution Architect [Enterprise]

You are a fundi in sofware – understanding from a conceptual persective

Look at code and make recomendations on API integrations

SW `dev process

Enterprise Solution Architect;

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

Architecture (TOGAF)

Knowledge, skills and abilities.

Technical Certification

Software Development

Security [CISSP] ADV

Infrastructure and Networking

Cloud [AWS or Azure]

Preferred education and experience based on requirements that are job-related and consistent with business necessity

Responsible for ensuring that Infrastructure Services’ business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals

Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes

Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with progress. Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with standards

Senior person with strong technical skills

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Ensure the client sees as their strategic partner

Desired Skills:

Enterprise Architecture

Integration Architecture

High-level design

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site

– Fun – Free Work from home Culture

– Team culture – inspires innovation

– Great Leaders who empower their people

– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Hybrid Working model

