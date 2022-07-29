IT Development Manager

Role Purpose:

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications:

5-7 years’ senior development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process:

Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing

Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld

Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

Collaborator between operations team and development team

Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client:

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

People:

Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organizational values

Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and company values

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members

Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth

Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

Finance:

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialization

Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes

Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies Required:

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant systems and products

Communication skills

Planning and organizing skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

People management skills

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Directing People

Team Working

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Role Purpose:

Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications:

5-7 years’ senior development experience

5 years’ management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:

Internal Process:

Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team

Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing

Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld

Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

Collaborator between operations team and development team

Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client:

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

People:

Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity

Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organizational values

Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and company values

Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness

Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members

Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth

Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved

Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

Finance:

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialization

Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes

Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies Required:

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant systems and products

Communication skills

Planning and organizing skills

Interpersonal skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

People management skills

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Directing People

Team Working

Meeting Timescales

Managing Tasks

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Desired Skills:

SDLC

senior development

management experience

Learn more/Apply for this position