IT Development Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Jul 29, 2022

Role Purpose:
Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 5-7 years’ senior development experience

  • 5 years’ management experience

  • Relevant IT qualification

  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Responsibilities and Work Outputs:
Internal Process:

  • Analyze and solve problems identified by the business and stakeholders through the coordination of the development team

  • Manage, monitor and control the analysis, design, implementation and execution of software development within the development team

  • Extend and maintain existing and new software systems and services according to business needs.

  • Continuously improve code quality, system design and processes

  • Collaborate with the business to understand and implement complex requirements according to their needs

  • Communicate with a broader team that includes analysts, engineers and quality assurance testers in order to coordinate and document development and testing

  • Review and quality assure deliverables in order to ensure quality standards are upheld

  • Manage the development schedule and monitor, measure, control and report on development progress including the quality status and unit testing results

  • Ensure the development environment is suitable before development begins and is managed during the software development life cycle (SDLC)

  • Represent the development team in management, business and inter-team meetings, such as Change Advisory Board (CAB)

  • Collaborator between operations team and development team

  • Be actively involved during high priority operational issues

Client:

  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders

  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed

  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

People:

  • Create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity

  • Demonstrate exemplary leadership behavior, through personal involvement, commitment and dedication in support of organizational values

  • Assist with recruiting suitably qualified talent in line with Employment Equity principles and company values

  • Drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, improvement and cohesiveness

  • Enable a learning and growth culture whereby information regarding successes, issues, trends and ideas are actively shared between team members

  • Assist in effective workforce planning practices to ensure that staffing requirements are accurately forecasted

  • Identify employee growth and development needs and schedule interventions to enable ongoing development, training and personal growth

  • Effectively manage performance within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved

  • Encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team

Finance:

  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimize expenditure, in alignment with operational plans

  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

  • Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialization

  • Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes

  • Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies Required:

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

  • Knowledge of relevant systems and products

  • Communication skills

  • Planning and organizing skills

  • Interpersonal skills

  • Problem-solving skills

  • Analytical skills

  • People management skills

  • Providing Insights

  • Making Decisions

  • Directing People

  • Team Working

  • Meeting Timescales

  • Managing Tasks

  • Taking Action

  • Pursuing Goals

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • senior development
  • management experience

