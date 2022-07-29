Company seeks JavaScript developer who meets the skillset required. Company is based in the Cape Town area and will need someone who is able to travel to work.
Key Requirements
- 4+ years’ experience
- Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
- JavaScript
- Angular, React or VueJS
- APIs
- Bonus: Node JS, PHP and MySQL
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Node JS
- React
- VueJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree