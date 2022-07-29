JavaScript Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Company seeks JavaScript developer who meets the skillset required. Company is based in the Cape Town area and will need someone who is able to travel to work.

Key Requirements

4+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

JavaScript

Angular, React or VueJS

APIs

Bonus: Node JS, PHP and MySQL

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Node JS

React

VueJS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

