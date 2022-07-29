Junior Project Manager

- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;
- a minimum of two to five years’ job-related experience; and
- Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, project artefacts.
Desired Skills:
- MS Project
- Written and Verbal
- – project planning knowledge
- – project legislation and governance
- ECM Programme Manager and Project Management Office.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.
– Produce project management plans to ensure that they are comprehensive (i.e. they include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration, communication) and to confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.
– Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and maintained.
– Define budget in collaboration with stakeholders and manage expenditure against the
– Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes; ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved.
– Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.
– Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.
– Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards.
– Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life