MongoDB Database Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Supporting MongoDB databases scaled across data centres and shards, backup and restores using LVM snapshots.

Writing MongoDB schema using Mongo.

Setting up and tuning MongoDB system parameters using MongoDB Ops Manager.

Architecting, supporting and implementing advanced strategic database management systems.

Driving Agile development and implementing automated processes to improve database system reliability.

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Experience as a MongoDB Database Administrator or similar position.

In-depth understanding of MongoDB HA strategies, including replica sets.

Knowledge and experience with Python.

Understanding of modern engineering practices:

SRE | DevOps | CI/CD pipelines.

Strong database security management and knowledge of cyber security and controls.

Advanced knowledge of IT infrastructure, with a background in systems and network administration.

Managing RDBMS and NoSQL



Implementing security authentication with MongoDB.



Setting up data encryption.

AWS | Google Cloud Platform | Azure.

Hybrid.

MongoDB

Database Administration

Python

