Moodle systems administrator, Pretoria

Moodle systems administrator, Pretoria. MUST have PHP experience. Responsible for configuring, maintain and overseeing the learning management system (LMS) application. The Moodle Administrator has primary responsibility for optimizing LMS application performance, documenting the operation and support processes and procedures related to the LMS application this includes investigating, and resolving LMS application and server environment errors.

Experience – 3+ years’ experience in administration, development, and customization of LMS in an IT environment – Proven experience with Moodle API and integration with third party systems. Job knowledge – Demonstrated experience with different Moodle hosting solutions and knowledge of relevant security requirements – Demonstrated experience in web development including HTML, PHP, MySQL JavaScript/jQuery and CSS.

