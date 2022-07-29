PHP Developer

We have an exciting opportunity for a PHP Developer with 3 – 8 years experience creating and implementing an array of Web-based products using PHP, MySQL, Ajax, and JavaScript.

Hybrid work model – Ideal candidate will need to go to the office from time to time.

Location preference – Company is based in Pretoria

We have an exciting opportunity for a PHP Developer with 3 – 8 years experience creating and implementing an array of Web-based products using PHP, MySQL, Ajax, and JavaScript.

Hybrid work model – Ideal candidate will need to go to the office from time to time.

Location preference – Company is based in Pretoria

Desired Skills:

PHP

MySQL

Ajax

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position