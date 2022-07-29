SAS recognises global partners

In today’s increasingly connected world, successful business is dependent on creative, nimble and resilient partner networks.

SAS’ integrated partner ecosystem empowers customer success through sustained innovation in emerging technologies across industries, zeroing in on modernisation opportunities in the cloud to jointly deliver results with confidence.

“As we embark on our journey toward IPO-readiness, our innovative partner relationships are critical as we scale our business, uncover new solutions and drive value for our customers,” says Gavin Day, SAS senior vice-president of corporate programs. “SAS is the founder and future of analytics, and that future is made possible with our partners.”

SAS has recognised its 2022 Global Partner Awards recipients.

Global Partner of the Year: Deloitte – SAS awarded its annual Global Partner of the Year award to platinum-level partner Deloitte. Together, SAS and Deloitte deliver modernised analytic capabilities, processes and operating models to enable powerful insights, timely decisions and sustained business value. Over the last year, Deloitte and SAS aligned strategically to create Regulatory Assist™ for IFRS 17, a fast-track solution for insurers looking to tackle the unprecedented industry shakeup through a cloud-ready, end-to-end managed service for compliance. The partnership also excelled in risk and fraud solution delivery, and SAS Viya and cloud modernisation assets supporting new customers across the financial services and public sectors in key global markets.

Technology Partner of the Year: Intel – Longstanding SAS partner Intel received the SAS Technology Partner of the Year award for continued cross-organisation integration to maximise SAS performance on Intel architectures. With SAS Viya – SAS’ cloud-native AI, analytic and data management platform – optimised across a wide variety of Intel products and categories, customers have accelerated access to high-performing, scalable analytics platforms. SAS and Intel translate ideas into impact with advanced analytics and computing power to bring bold insights and technology solutions to customers.

Cloud Partner of the Year: Microsoft – SAS’ strategic partner Microsoft is the winner of this year’s Cloud Partner of the Year award. Through an extensive technology and go-to-market partnership with substantial investments in joint selling and marketing, the pair builds on SAS integrations across Microsoft cloud solutions to further democratise AI and analytics and provide a more seamless path to the cloud. Together, SAS and Microsoft enable customers to address their most complex analytics challenges, accelerate their digital transformation journeys and unlock critical value with ease. A new commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting found that organisations deploying SAS Viya on Microsoft Azure can see benefits including a 204% return on investment over three years.

Regional Partners of the Year are:

Asia Pacific: Deloitte

EMEA: Accord Business Group

Latin America: Vert Soluções EM TI

North America: Pinnacle Solutions