Solutions Architect at Ntice Search

Our client, a giant in the retail sector, is looking for a Solutions Architect to join them at their offices in Cape Town. This position offers a hybrid working model, as well as a competitive market related salary with extensive benefits.

Key Competencies

Translates business and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint to achieve business objectives, and documents all solution architecture design and analysis work.

Creates architectural designs to guide and contextualize solution development across products, services, projects, and systems (including applications, technologies, processes, and information).

Leads evaluation, design, and analysis for the implementation of a solutions architecture across a group of specific business applications or technologies, based on enterprise business strategies, business capabilities, value streams, business requirements, and enterprise standards.

Requirements

Matric

Tertiary education in related field

Good understanding of product management, agile principles and development methodologies and capability of supporting agile teams by providing advice and guidance on opportunities

Minimum 5 years experience in Solution architecture

TOGAF Certification – advantageous

Serverless Architecture – advantageous

Restful Architecture – advantageous

Desired Skills:

Solutions

Architect

Design

