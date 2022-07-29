Solutions Architect at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 29, 2022

Our client, a giant in the retail sector, is looking for a Solutions Architect to join them at their offices in Cape Town. This position offers a hybrid working model, as well as a competitive market related salary with extensive benefits.

Key Competencies

  • Translates business and technical requirements into an architectural blueprint to achieve business objectives, and documents all solution architecture design and analysis work.
  • Creates architectural designs to guide and contextualize solution development across products, services, projects, and systems (including applications, technologies, processes, and information).
  • Leads evaluation, design, and analysis for the implementation of a solutions architecture across a group of specific business applications or technologies, based on enterprise business strategies, business capabilities, value streams, business requirements, and enterprise standards.

Requirements

  • Matric
  • Tertiary education in related field
  • Good understanding of product management, agile principles and development methodologies and capability of supporting agile teams by providing advice and guidance on opportunities
  • Minimum 5 years experience in Solution architecture
  • TOGAF Certification – advantageous
  • Serverless Architecture – advantageous
  • Restful Architecture – advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions
  • Architect
  • Design

