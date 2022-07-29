Test Automation Specialist ( Backend)

The Role

This role will be responsible for the maintenance and ongoing development of the automation solutions as well as the script coverage that supports the various teams in [URL Removed] The Automation Specialist will be responsible for contributing and supporting the solutions in the engineering teams that will allow us to continue to release at pace, with confidence and with excellent quality.

Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Dev teams

Improve and automate test strategies.

Develop and execute automated test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required.

Identify,design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts / code.

Implement automation framework with continuous integration/deployment covering UI, API, unit, DB and integration tests.

Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implementing automated tests based on their requirements

Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack

Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.

Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite.

The skills we need:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.

Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote cooperation between a developer, Technical project managers, and QA team.

Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease

Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years of Test Automation experience in a software/technology environment is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years of Test Automation experience in a software/technology environment.

Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit/integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing, and regression testing, etc..)

Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile-based systems

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes.

Strong experience with Python, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languages

Experience with automation of event driven systems e.g. Kafka

Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP).

Hands-on experience with API testing tools and frameworks Pytest, Robot, Postman, SOAPUI, etc

Experience with unit test frameworks PyUnit, JUnit, NUnit, etc…

Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and / or SQL.

Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon the project

Experience using configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN.

Experience in using test management tools such as Xray, Tesflo

Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira

Desired skills:

Experience with Jenkins, Team City, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be an advantage.

Experience testing and administering in Linux and/or other Unix environments will be an advantage.

Experience in installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualized testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant, etc…

Basic understanding of backend logistics systems highly advantageous

