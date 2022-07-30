IT Security Remediation Analyst at Charm Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Role summary

The role is based in Sandton Johannesburg and is responsible for managing, implementing and remediating security vulnerabilities identified by various internal and external tools. This may also include being an active participant in security incident response processes. This is all in pursuit of ensuring the company”s network is secure from cyber security threats.

The team

Business Service, Information Technology (IT), Johannesburg (Data Centre and Networks Team)

Reports to

Head of Service Delivery

Key performance areas

The role will involve but is not limited to the following:

Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes as they relate to security flaws or remediation work..

Analyse system logs and identify potential issues of a security nature.

Prioritise and plan remediation work

Document the implementation of systems in accordance with company standards. This is important in the context of security remediation.

Troubleshoot any reported problems in the context of security remediation.

Responsible for day to day security remediation work based on company toolset and related reports.

Perform 2nd and 3rd level troubleshooting as required. In the context of security remediation work.

Assist with the following:

Collect and analyse operational data (especially incident and change records) to identify emerging trends and log problem records to assist with problem resolution and increased server availability.

Plan and implement maintenance activities required for the various system platforms while balancing the need to keep business operating while ensuring systems are as secure as possible.

Monitoring of systems in the context of security remediation.

Maintain and monitor network monitoring applications. Respond to and resolve monitoring alerts.

Document processes and procedures related to IT tasks and responsibilities

Prepare regular reports to be consumed by various teams within IT

Job requirements

Qualification

MCSE (Advantageous)

Security certification

Skills and Experience

1-2 years of relevant professional experience with server hardware and virtualization.

1-3 years experience directly interacting with end users at all levels of business.

Good understanding of IT systems and infrastructure.

Good understanding of Virtualisation (VMWare)

An understanding of IT concepts and protocols like TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, HTTP(s),TLS, SMB,SNMP, NTP etc.

Microsoft Server Administration (Advantageous) (2012 and higher)

Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows 10, 11 and Office products

Experience with Microsoft patch management systems and process.

Process driven – Ability to stick to defined processes and best practice in dealing with issues.

Change and Problem Management awareness and exposure is desirable

Desired Skills:

TCP/IP

DNS

DHCP

HTTP(s)

TLS

SMB

SNMP

NTP etc.

Vmware

