Solutions Architect

As Solution Architect ; reporting to Head of Innovations you will have opportunity to carve andf create Solutions for Client .

Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes

Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations.

Work closely with other solution architects and project managers to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational divisions.

Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.

Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.

Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

5 years’ experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.

Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with our standards

Senior person with strong technical skills

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Ensure the client sees us as their strategic IT partner

Desired Skills:

IT Strategy

target architecture

roadmap

Systems integration

Solutions Architecture

Design Architecture

ITIL

TOGAF

Networking

Infrastructure

Design

Solution Architecture

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site

– Fun – Free Work from home Culture

– Team culture – inspires innovation

– Great Leaders who empower their people

– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Hybrid Working model

