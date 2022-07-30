Solutions Architect

Jul 30, 2022

As Solution Architect ; reporting to Head of Innovations you will have opportunity to carve andf create Solutions for Client .

  • Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]
  • Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology

Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes

  • Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations.
  • Work closely with other solution architects and project managers to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational divisions.
  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
  • Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
  • Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.

5 years’ experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment

  • Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.
  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with our standards
  • Senior person with strong technical skills
  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions
  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
  • Ensure the client sees us as their strategic IT partner

Desired Skills:

  • IT Strategy
  • target architecture
  • roadmap
  • Systems integration
  • Solutions Architecture
  • Design Architecture
  • ITIL
  • TOGAF
  • Networking
  • Infrastructure
  • Design
  • Solution Architecture

About The Employer:

– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Pension
  • Hybrid Working model

Learn more/Apply for this position