Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

As Solution Architect ; reporting to Head of Innovations you will have opportunity to carve andf create Solutions for Client .
- Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]
- Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology
Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialisation within the frameworks and processes
- Fully operationalise new services into IT Operations.
- Work closely with other solution architects and project managers to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational divisions.
- Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
- Ensuring that service commercialisation planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
- Keeping all parties involved with progress.
Including how an individual is to perform them and the frequency with which the tasks are performed; the tasks must be part of the job function and truly necessary or required to perform the job.
5 years’ experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
- Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.
- Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigour and discipline in solution design aligned with our standards
- Senior person with strong technical skills
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate Infrastructure Services solutions
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Ensure the client sees us as their strategic IT partner
Desired Skills:
- IT Strategy
- target architecture
- roadmap
- Systems integration
- Solutions Architecture
- Design Architecture
- ITIL
- TOGAF
- Networking
- Infrastructure
- Design
- Solution Architecture
About The Employer:
– Travel to client ‘s site
– Fun – Free Work from home Culture
– Team culture – inspires innovation
– Great Leaders who empower their people
– Customer Centricity – taking them forward to the next digital journey
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension
- Hybrid Working model