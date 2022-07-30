Support Engineer – Western Cape Rondebosch

Jul 30, 2022

Wonderful opportunity.

Employment Equity Position(EE)

Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY require a Support Engineer to join the support engineer office with at least 2 Year sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer and has sounds knowledge of the ACI Postilion suite of products .

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Completion of relevant IT Technical Course

Experience :

  • 2-years related experience
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,
  • High Level of Knowledge in ACI Postilion suite of products (Realtime Framework, Office, Config-Server, [URL Removed]
  • Business analyst skills is advantageous

The successful applicant must:-

  • Be able to write documentation for all created processes
  • Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes
  • Have strong problem-solving skills
  • Have dedication and perseverance
  • Must be able to work well under pressure
  • Setup and Configure ACI Products

Responsibilties :

  • Production environment, support, upgrade, and security
  • Setup and configure Disaster recovery
  • Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site
  • Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date
  • Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level
  • Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients
  • Ensure change management is adhered to
  • Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems
  • Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available
  • Ensure all process are documented
  • Test any new system released/upgrades from development
  • Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available
  • Set-up and maintain Production systems
  • Database management
  • Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action
  • Determine appropriate approach to solving problems
  • Develop plans for implementing solutions
  • Setup and Configure ACI Product

Desired Skills:

  • Be able to write documentation for all created processes
  • Setup and Configure ACI Products
  • Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL
  • High Level of Knowledge in ACI Postilion suite of products (Realtime Framework
  • Office
  • Config-Server
  • eSocket.POS)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Multinational Financial Technology company

