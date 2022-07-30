Support Engineer – Western Cape Rondebosch

Wonderful opportunity.

Employment Equity Position(EE)

Our client in the Financial & IT services industry URGENTLY require a Support Engineer to join the support engineer office with at least 2 Year sound experience as a technical Service consultant / support engineer and has sounds knowledge of the ACI Postilion suite of products .

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Completion of relevant IT Technical Course

Experience :

2-years related experience

Knowledge of MSSQL and MySQL,

High Level of Knowledge in ACI Postilion suite of products (Realtime Framework, Office, Config-Server, [URL Removed]

Business analyst skills is advantageous

The successful applicant must:-

Be able to write documentation for all created processes

Be able to write disaster recovery documentation, cutover processes

Have strong problem-solving skills

Have dedication and perseverance

Must be able to work well under pressure

Setup and Configure ACI Products

Responsibilties :

Production environment, support, upgrade, and security

Setup and configure Disaster recovery

Ensure periodic test are executed at the DR site

Ensure that failover procedures are documented and kept up to date

Ensure that communication channels are established with all clients at a technical level

Ensure feedback is given to both management and clients

Ensure change management is adhered to

Ensure adequate testing has taken place before implementing new systems or changes to existing systems

Ensure all technical documentation is current and freely available

Ensure all process are documented

Test any new system released/upgrades from development

Ensure that a testing schedule and procedure is available

Set-up and maintain Production systems

Database management

Identify issues/problems and assess the severity of the problem and take corrective action

Determine appropriate approach to solving problems

Develop plans for implementing solutions

Setup and Configure ACI Product

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Multinational Financial Technology company

