Advanced Solutions Architect

Jul 31, 2022

Duties:

You will design the systems architecture of our software solutions as well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. You should have good programming skills with Python or C++/C# and experience with data science tools such as pandas, NumPy and Scikit-learn.

Experience:

  • Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture
  • Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.
  • Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.
  • Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Qualifications:

  • 3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.
  • Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.
  • Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.
  • 5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Desired Skills:

  • LAN
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Zigbee
  • LEW
  • Wi-Fi
  • Systems Architecture
  • C++
  • C#
  • NumPy
  • Scikit
  • Solutions
  • Solutions Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

