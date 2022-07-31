Advanced Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Duties:
You will design the systems architecture of our software solutions as well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. You should have good programming skills with Python or C++/C# and experience with data science tools such as pandas, NumPy and Scikit-learn.
Experience:
- Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture
- Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.
- Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.
- Participates in architecture and software development activities.
Qualifications:
- 3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.
- Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.
- 5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- Electrical Engineering
- Zigbee
- LEW
- Wi-Fi
- Systems Architecture
- C++
- C#
- NumPy
- Scikit
- Solutions
- Solutions Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture