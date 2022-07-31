Advanced Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Duties:

You will design the systems architecture of our software solutions as well as implement them in order to meet user requirements. You should have good programming skills with Python or C++/C# and experience with data science tools such as pandas, NumPy and Scikit-learn.

Experience:

Designs and develops a comprehensive systems architecture

Develops and tests solutions for complex business problems.

Prioritizes and simplifies tasks to achieve the desired result.

Participates in architecture and software development activities.

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience in a technical management role, preferably in Electrical Engineering and/or Computer Science or closely related field.

Prior experience with at least one PR Eng electrical system design project as well as extensive work with the following technologies: wireless LAN, Zigbee/Zigbee Low Energy Wireless Technology (LEW), and Wi-Fi technology preferred.

Minimum of 2 years of experience as a PR Eng Electrician.

5+ years of experience as an engineer with expertise in data center and/or high performance computing architecture, software development, system integration and product design.

Desired Skills:

LAN

Electrical Engineering

Zigbee

LEW

Wi-Fi

Systems Architecture

C++

C#

NumPy

Scikit

Solutions

Solutions Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

