Application Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Duties
- Investigates and determines the effectiveness of computer security controls
- Develops and implements security solutions to support information assurance.
- Oversees the implementation of information security management systems for software development projects.
- Interfaces with other teams that affect the creation and implementation of security controls
Qualifications and Experience:
- Experience with system performance analysis tools such as perfmon, performance monitor and operating system command line utilities.
- 5+ years of experience in software engineering or system administration.
- Familiarity with a variety of security products and protocols is necessary
- NSE / Fortinet experience are none negotiable.
- Professional Security certification preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Fortinet
- NSE
- IT Security
- Software Enfgineering
- Security Management
- Security Controls
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration