Application Security Engineer

Jul 31, 2022

Duties

  • Investigates and determines the effectiveness of computer security controls
  • Develops and implements security solutions to support information assurance.
  • Oversees the implementation of information security management systems for software development projects.
  • Interfaces with other teams that affect the creation and implementation of security controls

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Experience with system performance analysis tools such as perfmon, performance monitor and operating system command line utilities.
  • 5+ years of experience in software engineering or system administration.
  • Familiarity with a variety of security products and protocols is necessary
  • NSE / Fortinet experience are none negotiable.
  • Professional Security certification preferred.

Desired Skills:

  • Fortinet
  • NSE
  • IT Security
  • Software Enfgineering
  • Security Management
  • Security Controls

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

