Business Analyst at Transaction Capital – Gauteng Hyde Park

The purpose of the role is to perform Business Analysis functions as well as consultancy services for current and new business requirements on products supported by the Innovation Office.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Consultancy Services

Attend Technical and application functional meetings

Document Solutions

Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions

Assist Customer/business with UAT testing

Write and maintain testing scripts

Visit business sites and document observed incidents and issues

Business Analysis

Create functional solutions with the customer or business

Advise and document improved Service Processes

Engage with client and Incident Management Teams in the avoidance of interruptions (Proactive Problem Management), i.e. via a trend analysis of important services or historical Incidents

Sponsorship, design, and continual improvement of the processes and its metrics

Write technical specifications

Handover Documentation to Service Lines

Application

Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.

Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.

Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.

Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.

Identify and investigate recurring incidents at sites

Investigate and make suggestions to permanently sort out Root Causes that causes Incidents

Do Feasibility study on permanent solution to sort out root causes

Follow through suggestions to sort out identified Root Causes

Project management

Strong Project Management knowledge

Ensure milestones are met by all involved parties

Adhere to project SLA’S

Desired Skills:

Product Analysis Experience

Data testing experience

Strong Analytical Skills

MS Office (Excel & Powerpoint)

Business Writting

Corporate Communication

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a proudly South African company with over 20 years in call center management experience and the provision of BPO services in South Africa and Australia.

We combine our unique technology, data and analytics competencies to provide a range of digitally enabled business services, as a trusted partner to a global client base, contributing to the financial sustainability of the communities we serve.

Transaction Capital Risk Services provides a range of solutions including: customer service and client experience; debt collection and accounts receivable services; payroll, time and attendance and HR solutions; customer insights and analytics; legal process outsourcing and alternative legal solutions; and back office administration.

Under Transaction Capital Risk Services are key divisions that contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the South African credit system, and provide custom solutions.

Transaction Capital Recoveries provides a range of customer management and collections solutions to South Africa’s largest credit providers.

Transaction Capital Business Solutions provides working capital finance and commercial receivables management solutions to [URL Removed] Capital Payment Solutions provides payment processing services through electronic funds transfer and related products to corporate clients.

Transaction Capital Credit Health empowers South African consumers with managing their personal credit information.

