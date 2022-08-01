API Developer – WordPress at Parvana Recruitment

Role Responsibilities:

Developing, testing and maintaining new Zoho CRM components and Zoho Creator applications to assist with business processes.

Writing functions in Deluge for automation workflows / performing system updates.

Developing integrations between Zoho CRM and Zoho Creator components.

Developing and testing integrations with 3rd party applications (Trello, Zoom, Google Calendar) using OAuth 2 authentication protocol.

Developing cloud functions and endpoints on our Google Cloud Platform.

Maintaining our GCP cloud functions and BigQuery databases.

Creating scalable and long-term solutions on our system to satisfy business requirements.

Creating financial reports with project data using spreadsheets.

Creating reports and carrying out data analysis using Python or relevant language.

Working with multiple departments to understand their requirements and implement solutions.

Debugging processes over multiple applications and platforms.

Preferred Qualifications:

BSc or similar majoring in computer science or IT would be advantageous.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience with WordPress and JavaScript is essential.

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid understanding of data structures and experience with relational databases.

Experience working with API’s, webhooks and authentication protocols.

Ability to work in a small team on multiple projects.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Ability to take ownership for your accountabilities.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

WordPress

JavaScript

API

