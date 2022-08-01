Automation Engineer

To all the Automation Engineers out there. I have an amazing opportunity available for you, with my client being in the banking industry.

This is an initial 6-month contract, with the possibility of renewal.

The ideal candidate should have experience as follows:

Expert in API testing programmatically/ via a tool (Postman, SoapUI, JMeter).

Minimum 8+ years of experience, they needs to write scripts, run and prepare frame work. and guide collection team to drive automation.

Develop and maintain UI automation test frameworks with C# and Cypress.

Develop and maintain API automation test framework with C# and Java-Spring Boot/Karate.

Expert knowledge of a CI system to create builds. (Azure DevOps Pipelines)

Strong Knowledge in Agile development practices including ATDD, TDD & BDD and their application.

To have an understanding of databases and services (e.g. RESTful services), including the ability to programmatically interact with data formats that may include XML and JSON.

Design and execute effective automated functional and regression tests in Gherkin and Cucumber using the BDD approach (Specflow and Cucumber).

Experience in Mobile Automation framework (Appium).

Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.

Experience in the Banking or financial short-term industry advantageous.

