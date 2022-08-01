Automation Engineer

To all the Automation Engineers out there. I have an amazing opportunity available for you, with my client being in the banking industry.
This is an initial 6-month contract, with the possibility of renewal.
The ideal candidate should have experience as follows:
- Expert in API testing programmatically/ via a tool (Postman, SoapUI, JMeter).
- Minimum 8+ years of experience, they needs to write scripts, run and prepare frame work. and guide collection team to drive automation.
- Develop and maintain UI automation test frameworks with C# and Cypress.
- Develop and maintain API automation test framework with C# and Java-Spring Boot/Karate.
- Expert knowledge of a CI system to create builds. (Azure DevOps Pipelines)
- Strong Knowledge in Agile development practices including ATDD, TDD & BDD and their application.
- To have an understanding of databases and services (e.g. RESTful services), including the ability to programmatically interact with data formats that may include XML and JSON.
- Design and execute effective automated functional and regression tests in Gherkin and Cucumber using the BDD approach (Specflow and Cucumber).
- Experience in Mobile Automation framework (Appium).
- Create test coverage and traceability between requirements and test cases in the testing tools.
- Experience in the Banking or financial short-term industry advantageous.
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- APIs
- Automation
- Azure
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years