Back End Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Our client is looking for a Back End Developer.
As a Back End Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software in the backend. You will work with the other developers to implement and develop software systems that will support their front-end development. You should have experience with Javascript or Typescripts, and working within an agile environment is highly desirable. Knowledge of NodeJS is also preferred.
This is a 6-month contract.
Requirements
- Develops large-scale, high-performance applications
- Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.
- Translates business requirements into clean object-oriented code.
- Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
- Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript.
- Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.
- javascript
- typescript
- Extensive nodejs, expressjs, nestjs experience
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required
- Five years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.
- javascript
- typescript
- Extensive nodejs, expressjs, nestjs experience
Desired Skills:
- Nodejs
- expressjs
- nestjs
- Javascript
- typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years