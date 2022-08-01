Back End Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Sandown

Aug 1, 2022

Our client is looking for a Back End Developer.

As a Back End Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software in the backend. You will work with the other developers to implement and develop software systems that will support their front-end development. You should have experience with Javascript or Typescripts, and working within an agile environment is highly desirable. Knowledge of NodeJS is also preferred.

This is a 6-month contract.

Requirements

  • Develops large-scale, high-performance applications
  • Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.
  • Translates business requirements into clean object-oriented code.
  • Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.
  • Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript.
  • Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.
Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required
  • Five years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.
Desired Skills:

  • Nodejs
  • expressjs
  • nestjs
  • Javascript
  • typescript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

