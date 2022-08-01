Back End Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Back End Developer.

As a Back End Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software in the backend. You will work with the other developers to implement and develop software systems that will support their front-end development. You should have experience with Javascript or Typescripts, and working within an agile environment is highly desirable. Knowledge of NodeJS is also preferred.

This is a 6-month contract.

Requirements

Develops large-scale, high-performance applications

Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.

Translates business requirements into clean object-oriented code.

Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.

Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript.

Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.

javascript

typescript

Extensive nodejs, expressjs, nestjs experience

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field required

Five years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

