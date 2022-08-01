Back-End – .NET Developer – Midrand – Hybrid Working at Fourier Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a unique chance to become in charge of the React development at a promising software start up! We are setting up a new development operation in South Africa in order to scale up our development efforts. We develop digital solutions that support businesses with their spare parts management and inventory control. You will shape and develop the look and feel of the web applications that are used by renowned companies in various industries such as defence, aerospace, rail and manufacturing.

About the JOB

As lead React developer you will oversee and drive the UX and UI development of the Lanza web applications. Together with the Product Manager you work on UI wireframes for the requested features. This requires a decent feel for UX design and knowledge of the possibilities of our UI ‘tech stack’. You also interact frequently with the backend development team to shape new frontend API’s or improve existing ones. The heart of your job will be to write excellent code for the frontend code base that is completely written in React and TypeScript. You write code that adheres to React guidelines and best practices. You work test driven and make sure that most the code is re-usable, testable, and easily troubleshooted. You have authority over our frontend tech stack. Should we switch to another UI library or start composing our own? You tell us.

HYBRID WORKING MODEL

You will be working both from home and at the office (Midrand) with a lead developer and a back end developer. From our NL office you will be supported by a Product Owner and an Azure deployment engineer.

Your responsibilities

• Maintain, extend and refactor our legacy code base.

• Ensure our code base is future proof by venturing into new areas (e.g. Redux Toolkit, another UI library, try GraphQL and what not).

• You work efficient and get things done.

• Advise on UI and UX design.

• Advise on Web API specs.

• You set up a test driven approach where you validate and test your code via Javascript unit tests.

• You ensure that core code is re-usable through an internal NPM repository.

• You stay aware of the latest development and best practices in the world of SPA’s (and React in particular) and ensure that our code base remains up to date and future proof.

• Aside from feature development and bug fixes, you drive the technical development regarding state management, authentication, API integration and error handling.

• You work closely with our Azure deployment engineer on topics like builds pipelines, package repositories, bundle sizes, CDN and routing.

Minimum Requirements

REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS

• Proven experience in building high performing web applications

• Excellent knowledge of JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML and SCSS

• Excellent knowledge React or similar frameworks such as Vue or Angular

• Experience with relevant frontend development tools and libraries (Yarn/NPM, Lerna, Jest, Webpack, Git, VS Code)

• Good feel for UX and UI design

• Very good analytical thinking and abstraction skills: You can reduce a complex tasks into various simple(r) ones

• You can communicate fluent in English, both written and verbal

• Bachelor or master degree in software engineering or related

The ‘very nice to haves’: – Experience with wireframing and UI prototyping – Knowledge of advanced (but core) frontend topics such as authentication, API integration, Unit Testing, bundling, static content / CDN, localization and multi tenancy. – Knowledge of advanced React topics such as hooks, routing, context or related libraries (e.g. Redux Toolkit, React Router)

