BUSINESS ANALYST (Logistics systems) – Western Cape Bellville

BUSINESS ANALYST: Retail and Logistics systems Characteristics:

Analytical process and systems thinking essential

Proactive approach to problem-solving

Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude

Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines

Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work

independently Excellent communication skills

Willing to travel to sites/ hubs as necessary

Duties

Analyze, design and implement improved internal processes and systems

Analyze, design and drive enhancements to vendor software

Execute business impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions

Partake in multi-disciplined projects with clients for broader supply chain improvement

Design training manuals and execute relevant training

Requirements-

Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis, Information Systems-

3 years related experience in Transport, logistics or retail supply chain systems is preferable

Experience in a logistics or retail environment

Experience in a project environment

Experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications

Knowledge of supply chain management systems e.g. distribution transaction systems,

warehouse management systems

Any WMS or TMS experience will advantage you

Desired Skills:

SDLC

agile methodologies

Google Business

Visio

Advanced Excel

Supply Chain

retail logistics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The group is a Leading light in the Retail Logstics and Supply chain space in South Africa, with a extensive Africa and Global footprint. The Supply Chain Projects team is stable and inspired with ongoing Continuos improvement projects across the supply chain.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Excellent bonsues

medical aid

Provident Fund

