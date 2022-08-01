BUSINESS ANALYST (Logistics systems)

Aug 1, 2022

BUSINESS ANALYST: Retail and Logistics systems Characteristics:

  • Analytical process and systems thinking essential
  • Proactive approach to problem-solving
  • Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude
  • Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines
  • Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work
    independently
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Willing to travel to sites/ hubs as necessary

Duties

  • Analyze, design and implement improved internal processes and systems
  • Analyze, design and drive enhancements to vendor software
  • Execute business impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions
  • Partake in multi-disciplined projects with clients for broader supply chain improvement
  • Design training manuals and execute relevant training

Requirements-

  • Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis, Information Systems-
  • 3 years related experience in Transport, logistics or retail supply chain systems is preferable
  • Experience in a logistics or retail environment
  • Experience in a project environment
  • Experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications
  • Knowledge of supply chain management systems e.g. distribution transaction systems,

warehouse management systems

  • Any WMS or TMS experience will advantage you

Desired Skills:

  • SDLC
  • agile methodologies
  • Google Business
  • Visio
  • Advanced Excel
  • Supply Chain
  • retail logistics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

The group is a Leading light in the Retail Logstics and Supply chain space in South Africa, with a extensive Africa and Global footprint. The Supply Chain Projects team is stable and inspired with ongoing Continuos improvement projects across the supply chain.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Excellent bonsues
  • medical aid
  • Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position