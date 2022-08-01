BUSINESS ANALYST (Logistics systems)

BUSINESS ANALYST: Retail and Logistics systems Characteristics:
- Analytical process and systems thinking essential
- Proactive approach to problem-solving
- Self-starter willing to show initiative and approach tasks with a “hands-on” attitude
- Ability to thrive under pressure and deadlines
- Ability to function within various different teams and environments, but also work
independently
- Excellent communication skills
- Willing to travel to sites/ hubs as necessary
Duties
- Analyze, design and implement improved internal processes and systems
- Analyze, design and drive enhancements to vendor software
- Execute business impact studies relating to the on-boarding of new business solutions
- Partake in multi-disciplined projects with clients for broader supply chain improvement
- Design training manuals and execute relevant training
Requirements-
- Degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Analysis, Information Systems-
- 3 years related experience in Transport, logistics or retail supply chain systems is preferable
- Experience in a logistics or retail environment
- Experience in a project environment
- Experience in business-, system-, functional requirement specifications
- Knowledge of supply chain management systems e.g. distribution transaction systems,
warehouse management systems
- Any WMS or TMS experience will advantage you
Desired Skills:
- SDLC
- agile methodologies
- Google Business
- Visio
- Advanced Excel
- Supply Chain
- retail logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
The group is a Leading light in the Retail Logstics and Supply chain space in South Africa, with a extensive Africa and Global footprint. The Supply Chain Projects team is stable and inspired with ongoing Continuos improvement projects across the supply chain.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Excellent bonsues
- medical aid
- Provident Fund