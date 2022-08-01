Data Architect

Role and Responsibilities

– Serve as a bridge between Client’s CRM business team and IS/IT team. Lead efforts to improve data quality and fluency within the com pany by consulting/ mentoring to data warehouse team contributing to various development and enhancements.

Collaborate with external stakeholders like, Lead Management System (LMS) providers, for smooth completion of lead integration projects To work as Te chnical Architect and lead for ‘360 deg view of Customer’ project.

To collaborate with Salesforce team in improving the quality of bidirectional data flow between data warehouse, Salesforce and external systems like Lead To work as custodian of Project Pl anning (PMO role) for various CRM projects.

Demonstrable experience in usage and analysis techniques on of data science techniques, predictive analytics methods customer segmentation, customer churn to uncover insights. Proficiency in SQL Server, Talend, required.

SQL and Proficiency in Snowflake and AWS cloud is Prior experience in marketing automation and analytics would be an advantage. Working knowledge on using Salesforce , service and marketing modules is necessary

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

AWS

Talend

Technical Project Planning

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a digital solutions company helping organizations around the world achieve new thresholds of business performance and business acceleration in the technology industry.

