Data Engineer

Aug 1, 2022

  • Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture,
  • Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.
  • Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.
  • Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud ‘big data’ technologies.
  • Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics.
  • Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Finance and to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
  • Keep our data separated and secure across national boundaries.
  • Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing the banks products.
  • Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems.

Requirements:
Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.
6 years plus in a Data Engineer role

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.
  • Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.
  • Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.
  • Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.
  • Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.
  • Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
  • Strong project management and organizational skills.
Desired Skills:

  • hadoo
  • spark
  • kafka
  • SQL database
  • relational SQL
  • azkaban
  • luigi
  • airflow
  • EC2
  • EMR
  • Redshift
  • Data engineer
  • Data analyst
  • BSC computer science
  • BSc Statistics
  • Quantitative
  • Big Data Development
  • Data engineering
  • Big data
  • Amazon Redshift
  • Big Data Analytics
  • Data Modeling
  • Hadoop

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position