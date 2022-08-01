Data Engineer

Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture,

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud ‘big data’ technologies.

Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics.

Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Finance and to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.

Keep our data separated and secure across national boundaries.

Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing the banks products.

Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems.

Requirements:

Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.

6 years plus in a Data Engineer role

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.

Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.

Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.

Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.

Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.

Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.

Strong project management and organizational skills.

Desired Skills:

hadoo

spark

kafka

SQL database

relational SQL

azkaban

luigi

airflow

EC2

EMR

Redshift

Data engineer

Data analyst

BSC computer science

BSc Statistics

Quantitative

Big Data Development

Data engineering

Big data

Amazon Redshift

Big Data Analytics

Data Modeling

Hadoop

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

