Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

- Create and maintain optimal data pipeline architecture,
- Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery, re-designing infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and cloud ‘big data’ technologies.
- Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics.
- Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Finance and to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
- Keep our data separated and secure across national boundaries.
- Create data tools for analytics team members that assist them in building and optimizing the banks products.
- Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems.
Requirements:
Graduate degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Information systems or any other Quantitative field.
6 years plus in a Data Engineer role
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc.
- Experience with relational SQL and NoSQL database.
- Experience with data pipeline and workflow management tools: Azkaban, Luigi, Airflow, etc.
- Experience with cloud services: EC2, EMR, RDS, Redshift etc.
- Experience with stream-processing systems: Storm, Spark-Streaming, etc.
- Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C++, Scala, etc.
- Strong project management and organizational skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree