Intermediate Android Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

If you are an intermediate Android Developer, with primary experience in Java (Android) but your curiosity extends beyond that – then we have an opportunity for you! Our client is looking for a team player to join their client team, someone who is not afraid of a challenge and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Maintain and improve the Android code base.

• Implement components.

• Produce clean, maintainable, testable, and optimised code.

• Work on bug fixing and improving application performance.

Essential Criteria

1. 4 Years of experience as an Android Developer.

2. Critical languages to have: Java (Java 7 and 8).

3. Strong knowledge of the Android SDK. (Android Studio)

4. Good knowledge of Android UI best practices.

5. 3rd party library integration and experience (Dagger, Volley etc.).

6. Ability to work remotely and drive active participation and activity completion in an online environment.

Required Experience

• Relevant IT qualification or experience if no formal qualification.

• Nice languages to have: JavaScript, Kotlin.

• Experience with GIT and Gradle.

• Ability to architect solutions and take ownership of deliverables.

• Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

• Experience with web standards and Protocols: REST, HTTP, TCP, WebSocket and SSE.

• Nice-to-have experience: React Native and Node.js.

• Experience with both iterative and traditional software development life cycles.

• Fintech experience is beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position