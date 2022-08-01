IT Technical Manager

Responsibilities:

Overseeing IT and network infrastructure.

Overseeing IT systems functionality.

Being responsible for device and password management.

Managing teams of technicians, system engineers and other relevant IT staff.

Ensuring all operations are carried on in an appropriate, cost-effective way.

Improving operational management systems, processes, and best practices.

Ensuring that the organization’s processes remain legally compliant.

Maintain and optimize company networks and servers.

Be responsible for device and password management.

Oversee data backup and system security operations (e.g. user authorization, firewalls).

Manage installations, upgrades and configurations of hardware and software.

Assess system performance and recommend improvements.

Resolve issues escalated by technicians and engineers.

Ensure data is handled, transferred, or processed according to legal and company guidelines.

Provide support and guidance to stakeholders via help desk.

Control costs and budgets regarding IT systems

Manage contracts with vendors (e.g. development platforms, telecommunication companies, password managers) and software licenses.

Qualifications/ Requirments:

Minimum of a relevant BSc or Hons IT

At least 2 – 3 years’ experience as IT Technical Manager.

Desired Skills

Problem Solving

communication skills.

Manage multiple projects

Systems Installation

Configuration

Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a well-organized, energetic, and dynamic IT Technical Manager to actively monitor network infrastructure and systems functionality within Durban.

Learn more/Apply for this position