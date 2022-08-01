IT Technical Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Aug 1, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Overseeing IT and network infrastructure.
  • Overseeing IT systems functionality.
  • Being responsible for device and password management.
  • Managing teams of technicians, system engineers and other relevant IT staff.
  • Ensuring all operations are carried on in an appropriate, cost-effective way.
  • Improving operational management systems, processes, and best practices.
  • Ensuring that the organization’s processes remain legally compliant.
  • Maintain and optimize company networks and servers.
  • Be responsible for device and password management.
  • Oversee data backup and system security operations (e.g. user authorization, firewalls).
  • Manage installations, upgrades and configurations of hardware and software.
  • Assess system performance and recommend improvements.
  • Resolve issues escalated by technicians and engineers.
  • Ensure data is handled, transferred, or processed according to legal and company guidelines.
  • Provide support and guidance to stakeholders via help desk.
  • Control costs and budgets regarding IT systems
  • Manage contracts with vendors (e.g. development platforms, telecommunication companies, password managers) and software licenses.

Qualifications/ Requirments:

  • Minimum of a relevant BSc or Hons IT
  • At least 2 – 3 years’ experience as IT Technical Manager.

Desired Skills

  • Problem Solving
  • communication skills.
  • Manage multiple projects
  • Systems Installation
  • Configuration
  • Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Our client is looking for a well-organized, energetic, and dynamic IT Technical Manager to actively monitor network infrastructure and systems functionality within Durban.

