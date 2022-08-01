Junior or Senior Oracle Developer at 2Cana Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Junior or Senior Oracle Developer

Experience Required:

3 years qualification of a Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IS, Software Eng. or similar

3 years (min) software development experience

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle Apex or ADF advantageous

Full SDLC experience

Work from Home Policy:

This job allows for remote working or in office working to suit your temperament/preference

Requirement @ home is for a decent, reliable internet connection

Remote Collaboration performed via collaboration tools

In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Cape Town collaboration hub (Bellville) as required – approximately 2-3 times per month

In person collaboration for meetings, planning sessions etc physically at our Durban Umhlanga Ridge collaboration hub

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or call Veena on 08610 2CANA for a discussion to learn more.

Desired Skills:

Good team communication

Self – Motivating

Good analytical ability

Professional communication skills

Willingness leadership and mentorship an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About 2Cana Solutions

We are a dynamic and exciting software company with clients locally and internationally. We are an Oracle Strategic Partner with a strong emphasis on technical excellence and a passion to help our customers succeed.

Our primary focus is the Insurance Industry. We implement and develop for large insurance companies locally and internationally.

We take pride in what we do, work professionally with our customers all whilst enabling a culture of learning and sharing within our team.

