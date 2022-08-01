Lead Developer

We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer with DevOps [URL Removed] portfolio includes various mid- and long-term projects of development andmaintenance of group life insurance software: policy management, membermanagement, underwriting, claims, billing & collection management, managementreporting, data warehouse, communications, etc. Most applications are developedon Microsoft stack of technologies.
Duties include but not limited to:
- Create efficient and logical solution designs for the business
- Design and code superior technical solutions
- Easily recognise system deficiencies and implement effective solutions
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements
- Communicate and enforce coding standards
- Consistently deliver high-quality services
- Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments
- Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles
- Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model
- Manage the process of innovative change
- Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner
- Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training
- Coach other employees through both formal and informal training programs
- Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
Additional Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or higher
- Over 5 years enterprise-level experience in IT
- Enterprise experience in maintaining and supporting MS SQL Server
- Solid skills in SQL (T-SQL / MS SQL Server)
- Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting)
- Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)
- Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems
- VCS (Git)
- Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools
- Agile Methodology
- Solid experience in .NET/C#/HTML/C++
- Solid experience in developing/supporting .NET Core and ASP.NET Core applications
- Message brokers and queues (Kafka or RabbitMQ)
- Familiar with WCF, SOAP or REST web services
- Exposure to Cloud solutions, preferably MS Azure
- Experience with JavaScript / JQuery / HTML / CSS / XML / JSON / Spring / Hibernate
- Experience in Finance/Insurance domains
- Experience working with vendors (global & domestic)
- Good written and spoken English
- Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality & timely delivery
- Familiarity with solution architecture
- SharePoint Online experience is an advantage
- Some exposure to data warehousing and BI is useful
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree