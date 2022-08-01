Lead Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior .NET Developer with DevOps [URL Removed] portfolio includes various mid- and long-term projects of development andmaintenance of group life insurance software: policy management, membermanagement, underwriting, claims, billing & collection management, managementreporting, data warehouse, communications, etc. Most applications are developedon Microsoft stack of technologies.

Duties include but not limited to:

Create efficient and logical solution designs for the business

Design and code superior technical solutions

Easily recognise system deficiencies and implement effective solutions

Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements

Communicate and enforce coding standards

Consistently deliver high-quality services

Understand the benefits of the various design methodologies and object-oriented environments

Proactively seek opportunities to serve in leadership roles

Challenge others to develop as leaders while serving as a role model

Manage the process of innovative change

Conduct effective progress evaluations in a timely manner

Seek and participate in development opportunities above and beyond required training

Coach other employees through both formal and informal training programs

Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions

Additional Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or higher

Over 5 years enterprise-level experience in IT

Enterprise experience in maintaining and supporting MS SQL Server

Solid skills in SQL (T-SQL / MS SQL Server)

Strong administration skills (OS: Windows Server, Web Hosting)

Configuring builds and deployments on CI/CD tools (TeamCity/Jenkins)

Willingness to solve DevOps/Support/Maintenance problems

VCS (Git)

Familiarity with general monitoring principles and tools

Agile Methodology

Solid experience in .NET/C#/HTML/C++

Solid experience in developing/supporting .NET Core and ASP.NET Core applications

Message brokers and queues (Kafka or RabbitMQ)

Familiar with WCF, SOAP or REST web services

Exposure to Cloud solutions, preferably MS Azure

Experience with JavaScript / JQuery / HTML / CSS / XML / JSON / Spring / Hibernate

Experience in Finance/Insurance domains

Experience working with vendors (global & domestic)

Good written and spoken English

Demonstrated experience with strong focus on quality & timely delivery

Familiarity with solution architecture

SharePoint Online experience is an advantage

Some exposure to data warehousing and BI is useful

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

