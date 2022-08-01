Manual Test Analyst – 2160 EvdB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Are you looking for great work-Life balance?

Would you want to work remote and only present yourself to the modern, state-of-the-art offices with cutting edge global IT system landscapes for only twice a week?

How about working flexible working hours of 1960 in a 12-month period? And No, this is NOT just a one year contract!

Sound interesting? You must be quite superb with Manual Testing! We’re talking 8+ years’ in Testing (Software Development)

Understanding of systems engineering concepts.

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.

Modelling techniques and method.

Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

Plan, organize and support test case creation.

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.

Minimum Requirements

Degree in IT or relevant experience

5+ years’ Experience in Test Analysis

8+ years’ Experience in Testing (Software Development)

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Path and Condition Testing.

API Testing

Maintainability Testing.

Portability Testing.

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

