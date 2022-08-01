Manual Test Analyst – 2160 EvdB at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Are you looking for great work-Life balance?
Would you want to work remote and only present yourself to the modern, state-of-the-art offices with cutting edge global IT system landscapes for only twice a week?
How about working flexible working hours of 1960 in a 12-month period? And No, this is NOT just a one year contract!
Sound interesting? You must be quite superb with Manual Testing! We’re talking 8+ years’ in Testing (Software Development)
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts.
- The ability to analyse a process from start to finish.
- Modelling techniques and method.
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT).
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Plan, organize and support test case creation.
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts.
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers.
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution.
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing.
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager.
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- 5+ years’ Experience in Test Analysis
- 8+ years’ Experience in Testing (Software Development)
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
- Path and Condition Testing.
- API Testing
- Maintainability Testing.
- Portability Testing.
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.