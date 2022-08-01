NOC Engineer at ENS

Qualifications
- MUST HAVE CCNA – Certificate must still be valid
- Matric
Skills & Experience
- 2 – 3 years of customer support and incident resolution within a Network service provider.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in Troubleshooting firewalls, routers and switches.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience with configuring switches and routers
- 2 – 3 years Network Monitoring
- 3 years Monitoring of Traffic
- Familiar with routing protocols e.g. RIP, BGP
- Have the experience of dealing with the pressures that Corporate Customers bring
Key Technologies:
- Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
- Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
- Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
- Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS
- VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based Routing)
- VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA
- Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
- Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
Duties & Responsibilities:
- The key function of this role is to receive, manage and resolve Customer queries which are already logged with the Support Desk.
- Perform monitoring of Customer networks and log necessary faults with 3rd party suppliers.
- Ability to resolve issues by configuring switches and routers.
- This requires the ability to quickly understand our Customers network, do in-depth analysis and ultimately resolve the issue which may require remotely logging on to the Customers device and performing the necessary changes.
- Perform monitoring with subsequent escalation to support staff, however we require them to troubleshoot and resolve Customer queries too.
Personal Attributes:
- Motivated Network Engineer
- Organisational Skills
- Enthusiastic
- Team Player
- Ability to work on your own
Desired Skills:
- CCNA
- CISCO
- Routing
- Switching
- Troubleshooting
- NOC
- Monitoring
- LAN
- WAN
- VLAN
- Cisco Routers
- network monitoring
- Ticket Support
- Client Support
- Customer Service Support
- JNCIS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT Services Provider
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid & Provident fund part of CTC